Master planning being done keeping in mind 20-year needs: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that master planning is being done keeping in mind the 20-year needs of Sialkot district under the Land Use Classification Law of the Punjab Government.

In this regard, the proposed site development structure plan will be carefully reviewed as per the policy guidelines of the Local Government Department, Punjab and the consultant hired by the project management unit is directed to include the considerations and recommendations presented by the client department district administration and stakeholders so that such a document can be prepared which will help in the economic, commercial and industrial development of Sialkot.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held to review the proposed site development structure plan. The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, District Officer Planning Umer Farooq, MO Planning Aamir Safdar, Consultant PMU Dr. Hamid, Sub-Divisional Officer Abdul Wahab Tanveer, MOP Daska/Sambrial Maryam, COMCS Malik Afzal and Rana Abdul Waheed.

DC Muhammad Zulqarnain said that in addition to the District Burns Center and Mass Transit Transport System, the existing development trend and development area will be taken into consideration in the 20-year development structure plan.