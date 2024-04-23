Master Planning Being Done Keeping In Mind 20-year Needs: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that master planning is being done keeping in mind the 20-year needs of Sialkot district under the Land Use Classification Law of the Punjab Government.
In this regard, the proposed site development structure plan will be carefully reviewed as per the policy guidelines of the Local Government Department, Punjab and the consultant hired by the project management unit is directed to include the considerations and recommendations presented by the client department district administration and stakeholders so that such a document can be prepared which will help in the economic, commercial and industrial development of Sialkot.
He stated this while addressing a meeting held to review the proposed site development structure plan. The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, District Officer Planning Umer Farooq, MO Planning Aamir Safdar, Consultant PMU Dr. Hamid, Sub-Divisional Officer Abdul Wahab Tanveer, MOP Daska/Sambrial Maryam, COMCS Malik Afzal and Rana Abdul Waheed.
DC Muhammad Zulqarnain said that in addition to the District Burns Center and Mass Transit Transport System, the existing development trend and development area will be taken into consideration in the 20-year development structure plan.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Work in progress to expand communication system in Balochistan region2 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 celebrates Int'l Earth Day2 minutes ago
-
Meeting discuss progress on projects of GDA2 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to start de-silting project of all nullahs immediately2 minutes ago
-
Punjab to welcome Iran's investment in livestock sector: Maryam; emphasises stronger industrial, agr ..12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL fines eight consumers for illegal use of meters12 minutes ago
-
Station Commander Dera highlights importance of Co-Curricular activities for students12 minutes ago
-
Two more lifts to be installed at Wah Hospital soon12 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy calls on law minister12 minutes ago
-
Protectorate of Emigrants Office in Abbottabad to be fully functional by June 2024: NA told22 minutes ago
-
SEED orgainises IT recruitment drive22 minutes ago
-
One person killed in roof collapse in Karachi22 minutes ago