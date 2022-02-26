UrduPoint.com

Master Trainers Hold Training Session Before Local Body Election In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Master trainers hold training session before Local Body Election in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) ::The training sessions held by the Master Trainers in Dir Lower well before the forthcoming local government election scheduled to be held on March 31, 2022.

The Headmaster Trainers Imran Khattak and Mohammad Asif held training sessions for the participants regarding the holding of transparent elections. Regarding the preparations for the local body elections, the two-day training of master trainers by the Election Commission of Dir Lower here at a local hotel on Saturday.

The training sessions were attended by 12 male and 8 female master trainers teachers. Head Master Trainers Imran Khattak and Mohammad Asif imparted training regarding local body elections. District Election Commissioner Lower Dir Muhammad Iqbal Tanoli and Election Officer Inayat-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, District Election Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Iqbal Tanoli said that free, fair and impartial elections would be ensured in Dir Lower. He said that the purpose of the two-day Master Trainers Training was to acquaint the polling staff with the election procedures as Master Trainers and Electoral Polling Staff have an important role to play in conducting fair and transparent elections.

He said that election staff have a huge responsibility to conduct transparent elections. He hoped that the election staff would benefit from the training and carry out their responsibilities efficiently.

