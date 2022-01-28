UrduPoint.com

Master Visual Art Degree Show 2021 Opens At NCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Master Visual Art Degree show 2021 opens at NCA

The National College of Arts (NCA) inaugurated the 20th annual degree show of its Master of Visual Art Program at Tollinton Block here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The National College of Arts (NCA) inaugurated the 20th annual degree show of its Master of Visual Art Program at Tollinton Block here on Friday.

The opening ceremony was inaugurated by NCA Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Murtaza Jafri, who is also the director of the Master of Visual Art program.

There was a great turn out of the visitors at the event together with faculty, alumni and students as they showed a keen interest in the works put up by the students.

Dr. Jafri appreciated the diligent efforts of students saying that this kind of work requires not only physical but cerebral toil as well.

The degree show comprised of works by Fakhra Asif, Hina Fatima, Imran Ahmed, Maria Yasin, Muhammad Asad Gulzar, Rabey aIlyas, Sana Saeed, Shahina, Tariq Ali, Ufaq Altaf, Zunaira Sultan and Zainab Aziz who explored varied mediums in their respective practices. The show will continue till February 6.

Related Topics

February Event

Recent Stories

NATO Says West Should Pull Ukraine's Ear a Bit for ..

NATO Says West Should Pull Ukraine's Ear a Bit for Provocation - Reports

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 14kg ice

ANF recovers 14kg ice

2 minutes ago
 'Sheesha' Centre raided, four held

'Sheesha' Centre raided, four held

2 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to Kech attack martyrs

CM pays tribute to Kech attack martyrs

2 minutes ago
 CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fisher ..

CM Sindh announces financial assistance for fishermen

4 minutes ago
 Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer ..

Italian Prosecutors Press Charges Against Officer Who Allegedly Spied for Russia ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>