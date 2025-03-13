Mastermind Behind Sales Tax Fraud Worth Rs4.2 Billion Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Federal board of Revenue's Regional Tax Office-1Karachi, Thursday, arrested the mastermind behind a cumulative sales tax fraud worth Rs4.2 billion. The accused Bilal Imam was involved in sales tax fraud of Rs 1.9 and 2.3 billion pertaining to RTO-1 and LTO respectively.
Federal Board of Revenue's both the offices had lodged separate FIRs against the accused and has been absconding along with his brother from FBR authorities during the last one and a half year.
The accused was presented before the Special Judge of Customs, Taxation and anti-Corruption where his four-day physical remand was obtained.
The regional office has initiated further investigation for unveiling the details of fiscal loss incurred by the state. The tax authorities have also informed that drive against tax dodgers and evaders has been intensified to bring justice to those who have been accused of committing illegalities.
Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr Fahim Mohammad has appreciated his team for apprehending such a high-profile accused. He has directed for carefully investigating the details that could pave the way for exploring other such high-profile cases.
