Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

The latest reports say that Tariq, who is also the leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, has been killed in Kunar region of Afghanistan.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2023) Mastermind of Dasu terror attack and the notorious leader of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Tariq, on Wednesday was killed in Afghanistan's Kunar region.

Radio Pakistan reported the death of Tariq involved in the terrorists’ attack at Dasu.

At least ten Chinese engineers and three Pakistanis workers were traveling to the Dasu Hydro Power Project construction site when their bus plunged into a deep ravine after an explosion on board.

The terror attack took place on July 14, 2021.

The incident led to the death of at least 13 people, including Chinese engineers, two FC officers, and two labourers.

CTD Hazara Region Abbottabad registered case No 08 on July 14, 2021 and arrested the accused, who were later transferred to Abbottabad and Central Jail Haripur. The trial of the accused was conducted by Special Anti-Terrorism Judge Sajjad Ahmad Jan at the camp court at Central Jail Haripur.