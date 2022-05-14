Mastermind Of Kocha Risaldar Killed In CTD Encounter: Police
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 04:04 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :The mastermind of the deadly Kocha Risaldar suicide blast along with co- accomplice were killed during an encounter with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Police here Saturday.
Police said that on intelligence reports, CTD and police conducted a joint targeted operation at Peshtakhara in the outskirts of the city.
During an encounter, the mastermind of Kocha Risaldar suicide blast along with co-accomplice were killed.
The outlaws belonged to a banned outfit.
Police and CTD cordoned off the area and started investigation.