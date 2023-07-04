Open Menu

Mastermind Of May 9 Violent Acts Should Be Arrested: Javed Latif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2023 | 02:18 PM

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

The PML-N leader says It was PTI Chairman Imran Khan who instigated his workers and supporters for violence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2023) Federal Minister Javed Latif has said the mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said it was PTI Chairman Imran Khan who instigated his workers and supporters for violence.

He said these acts were unprecedented and brought embarrassment to the country.

The Federal Minister said the top leadership of PML-N is preparing a roadmap for the economic development of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the standby arrangement reached with the IMF.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz May Top

Recent Stories

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

2 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

3 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

13 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

13 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

14 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

14 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

14 hours ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan