Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N leader says It was PTI Chairman Imran Khan who instigated his workers and supporters for violence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2023) Federal Minister Javed Latif has said the mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said it was PTI Chairman Imran Khan who instigated his workers and supporters for violence.

He said these acts were unprecedented and brought embarrassment to the country.

The Federal Minister said the top leadership of PML-N is preparing a roadmap for the economic development of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the standby arrangement reached with the IMF.