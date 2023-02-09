UrduPoint.com

Mastermind Of Rawalpindi Car Blast Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday killed a wanted terrorist in an encounter in Khanewal.

The department spokesman said that the terrorist had been identified as Irfan Ullah who was master mind of Rawalpindi car blast and also involved in killing of many FC personnel across the country. The terrorist was an important commander of a banned organization, he added.

The spokesmen further said that the CTD planned an information base operation and conducted a raid to arrest the terrorists.

He said that exchange of firing between CTD and terrorists lasted for twenty minutes, wherein Irfan Ullah was killed but two to three other terrorists managed to flee from the scene.

A search operation was being carried out for the arrest of other terrorists, he added.

The CTD personnel also recovered a kalashnikov, hand grenades and other material from possession of killed terrorist, he added.

The spokesman said that the terrorists were planning to attack a sensitive institute.

