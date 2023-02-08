UrduPoint.com

Mastermind Of 'Rawalpindi Car Blast' Killed In Cross Firing': CTD

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 11:52 PM

Mastermind of 'Rawalpindi car blast' killed in cross firing': CTD

A wanted terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in a crossfire in Khanewal on Wednesday in a raid conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to sabotage the terrorist network

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A wanted terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in a crossfire in Khanewal on Wednesday in a raid conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to sabotage the terrorist network.

The dead terrorist was later identified as Irfan Ullah s/o Kemya Gul resident of Gul Ghara District Kurram and was mastermind of Rawalpindi car bomb blast. The terrorists were members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to CTD official sources, receiving credible information about a group of terrorists, involved in heinous terrorist activities including attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies (LESs), was present in the vicinity of Chack 40/10-R Khanewal and planning to carry out some major terrorist activities against the LEAs.

The team planned an information base operation and conducted a raid to arrest the terrorists in order to prevent any untoward incident.

In the meanwhile, the terrorists started straight & indiscriminate firing on the CTD Team. The CTD team by using modern operational techniques also retaliated in self-defense.

The exchange of firing lasted for 15 to 20 minutes after which the CTD team, while searching the area, found a terrorist dead from the firing of his own accomplices, however, two to three terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) also recovered one Kalashnikov, grenade, flag of TTP, a suicide jacket, and rounds from the possession of the killed terrorist.

Moreover, a special search operation was being conducted to arrest the escaped terrorists while a case had been registered with the CTD Mutlan police station, sources said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Firing Terrorist Bomb Blast Exchange Police Station Car Suicide Rawalpindi Khanewal From

Recent Stories

UK Prime Minister Sunak Not Ruling Out Any Option ..

UK Prime Minister Sunak Not Ruling Out Any Option of Military Assistance to Ukra ..

1 minute ago
 Austrian Chancellor Calls for Building Walls Along ..

Austrian Chancellor Calls for Building Walls Along EU External Border

1 minute ago
 US Interest Rates Need to Stay High for 'Few Years ..

US Interest Rates Need to Stay High for 'Few Years' - New York Fed Chief

42 seconds ago
 Two children killed, driver arrested as bus crashe ..

Two children killed, driver arrested as bus crashes into Quebec day care

1 minute ago
 Lavrov to Focus on Preparations for Russia-Africa ..

Lavrov to Focus on Preparations for Russia-Africa Summit During Visit to Sudan - ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says No Announcement to Make on US Fighte ..

Pentagon Says No Announcement to Make on US Fighter Aircraft for Ukraine

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.