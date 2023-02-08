Mastermind of 'Rawalpindi car blast' killed in cross firing': CTD

A wanted terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in a crossfire in Khanewal on Wednesday in a raid conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to sabotage the terrorist network

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A wanted terrorist of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed in a crossfire in Khanewal on Wednesday in a raid conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to sabotage the terrorist network.

The dead terrorist was later identified as Irfan Ullah s/o Kemya Gul resident of Gul Ghara District Kurram and was mastermind of Rawalpindi car bomb blast. The terrorists were members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to CTD official sources, receiving credible information about a group of terrorists, involved in heinous terrorist activities including attacks on Law Enforcement Agencies (LESs), was present in the vicinity of Chack 40/10-R Khanewal and planning to carry out some major terrorist activities against the LEAs.

The team planned an information base operation and conducted a raid to arrest the terrorists in order to prevent any untoward incident.

In the meanwhile, the terrorists started straight & indiscriminate firing on the CTD Team. The CTD team by using modern operational techniques also retaliated in self-defense.

The exchange of firing lasted for 15 to 20 minutes after which the CTD team, while searching the area, found a terrorist dead from the firing of his own accomplices, however, two to three terrorists managed to escape from the scene.

Meanwhile, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) also recovered one Kalashnikov, grenade, flag of TTP, a suicide jacket, and rounds from the possession of the killed terrorist.

Moreover, a special search operation was being conducted to arrest the escaped terrorists while a case had been registered with the CTD Mutlan police station, sources said.