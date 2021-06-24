UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masterminds, Facilitators Of Johar Town Blast Can Not Escape Law: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:08 AM

Masterminds, facilitators of Johar Town blast can not escape law: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Wednesday condemned the Johar Town blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat on Wednesday condemned the Johar Town blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and said that it was an attempt to sabotage law and order situation in the province.

He was responding to a question of MPA Samiullah Khan during the current session of Punjab Assembly which started one hour and 56 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Addressing at the floor of the house, the minister said that the perpetrators of the crime could not escape the law, adding that the vehicle could not move much due to police check post near the blast and the terrorists failed to do much damage.

He said that the masterminds and the facilitators of the blast would be brought to justice, adding that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) teams were looking into all aspects of the incident and it would be premature to say anything about the incident. Whatever would come to light in the investigation would be made public without any delay, he maintained.

Raja Basharat said that police and other law enforcement agencies had played a significant role in establishing peace and law and order, adding that all out efforts were being put in place to make Punjab the safest province.

Earlier, the House approved 40 demands for grant of the treasury while the four cut motions by the opposition were rejected by the House.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Punjab Law And Order Vehicle Post All Punjab Assembly Opposition Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

2 hours ago

Music program 'sur sangeet' held at PAC

50 seconds ago

Police arrest four drug peddler, mainpuri recovere ..

52 seconds ago

UK man jailed for sharing Christchurch mosque vide ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.