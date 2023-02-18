UrduPoint.com

Masterminds Of Karachi Police Office Attack Could Not Escape From Punishment: Asif Zardari

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday vehemently condemned a terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office.

He said that the brave Sindh police would not let the terrorists go back to their homes.

While appreciating and paying tributes to the Sindh police, he condoled with the families of police cops, who lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

He said that the Sindh government would fully support the families of the martyrs.

He further said, 'I am proud of brave cops of Sindh Police.'Asif Zardari said that the masterminds of the heinous act could not escape from punishment.

He directed to provide best medical treatment to the injured cops.

