Masti Khel expresses condolence on demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel on Sunday expressed his heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Pakistan's renowned Nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.