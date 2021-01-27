UrduPoint.com
Masti Khel Slams India On Its So Called Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Bakhar Sana Ullah Masti Khel Tuesday slammed India on its so-called Republic Day as it continued oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since last many decades.

In a message on the occasion of Indian Republic Day which was being observed as black day by Kashmiris living across the globe, he urged the world to stop India from pursuing extremist policies to maintain peace in South Asia.

Appreciating the courage of Kashmiris for showing resistance against Indian tyrannies, he said Kashmiri were brave people and blood of martyrs would not go in vain.

The voices of Kashmiris could not be suppressed and they would soon get their right to self determination.

Masti Khel reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the just freedom struggle of Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally.

