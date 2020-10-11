Mastoi demands Govt to crack down on spurious pesticides & fertilizer

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, Association for Dates Grower's Rights in Development (ADGRD), Dr Abdul Waheed Mastoi has demanded agriculture extension department and other concerned agencies to crack down on spurious pesticides and fertilizer which are being sold in Sukkur division, which must be end up now.

In his release on Sunday, Dr Mastoi said that farmers across Sind have reservations about quality of available spurious pesticides and fertilizers. These kind of pesticides are one of the major factor for declining agriculture productivity. Insects and pests that attack on crop also get stronger if these kinds of pesticides use against them. He said that many dealers in Rohri, Kandhra, and khairpur had been selling fake pesticides and substandard fertilizers for many years but Sind Agriculture Department had not paid any heed to this issue but some corrupt officials of Department had made nexus to flourish such illegal businesses.