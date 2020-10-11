UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mastoi Demands Govt To Crack Down On Spurious Pesticides & Fertilizer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Mastoi demands Govt to crack down on spurious pesticides & fertilizer

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman, Association for Dates Grower's Rights in Development (ADGRD), Dr Abdul Waheed Mastoi has demanded agriculture extension department and other concerned agencies to crack down on spurious pesticides and fertilizer which are being sold in Sukkur division, which must be end up now.

In his release on Sunday, Dr Mastoi said that farmers across Sind have reservations about quality of available spurious pesticides and fertilizers. These kind of pesticides are one of the major factor for declining agriculture productivity. Insects and pests that attack on crop also get stronger if these kinds of pesticides use against them. He said that many dealers in Rohri, Kandhra, and khairpur had been selling fake pesticides and substandard fertilizers for many years but Sind Agriculture Department had not paid any heed to this issue but some corrupt officials of Department had made nexus to flourish such illegal businesses.

Related Topics

Attack Agriculture Sukkur Khairpur Rohri Sunday

Recent Stories

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

20 minutes ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

2 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

3 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

3 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.