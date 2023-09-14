Open Menu

Mastung Blast Leaves JUI-F Leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2023 | 03:22 PM

MASTUNG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2023) Hafiz Hamdullah, a prominent member of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), sustained injuries in an explosion that occurred in Mastung, Balochistan, on Thursday.

Initial reports suggest that the explosion happened in close proximity to a vehicle, resulting in injuries to Hamdullah and several others.

In response to the incident, law enforcement swiftly arrived at the scene and secured the area.

Abdul Razzaq Sasoli, the Deputy Commissioner of Mastung, confirmed that several individuals had been injured in the blast.

He further stated that the three injured individuals, including the JUI-F leader, were transported to a hospital in Quetta.

It was noted that the injured JUI-F leader initially received medical attention in Mastung before being transferred to the provincial capital for further treatment.

Officials have assured that the condition of the JUI-F leader is stable, and he is no longer in immediate danger.

