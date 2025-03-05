Match Monitoring Continues Through Safe City System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has implemented comprehensive security arrangements for today’s Champions Trophy semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium.
According to details, the match is being closely monitored through PSCA’s advanced surveillance system, with over 700 cameras actively covering the stadium and surrounding areas. Key routes from the airport and hotels to the stadium are also under 24/7 surveillance.
A PSCA spokesperson confirmed that virtual patrolling officers and technical teams are on duty round the clock at the Safe City Headquarters.
Key routes are being monitored through cameras installed on Police Response Unit (PRU) vehicles, while the Safe City mobile Command Vehicle is stationed at Qaddafi Stadium for enhanced security oversight.
In collaboration with Lahore Police, 33 Elite Force units and 71 Dolphin and PRU teams are conducting active patrols to ensure strict adherence to security protocols. The PSCA is also providing full support to all law enforcement agencies, utilizing advanced technology to maintain security in line with international standards.
