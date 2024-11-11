Open Menu

Matches Between Celebrities Promote Harmony: Governor Kundi

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 08:37 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday participated as the chief guest in a memorable cricket match between the Anchors XI and Showbiz XI at Diamond Cricket Ground Islamabad

The match, which featured popular tv anchors and celebrities from the entertainment industry, also saw the presence of several notable figures, including Sindh government's spokesperson and Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan Sheikh, Sweet Home's founder Zamurd Khan, and President of Centaurus Group of Companies, Sardar Rashid Ilyas.

Governor Kundi interacted with the players and applauded their excellent performances during the match.

He highlighted that such events not only provide healthy entertainment but also promote harmony and friendship among individuals from different sectors.

He emphasized that sporting activities foster positive thinking in society and encourage youth to engage in healthier activities.

The Governor further said that the promotion of sports is a priority for the government, and efforts are being made to develop sports facilities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We plan to invite teams from across the country to participate in cricket matches at the KP Governor House," he added.

On the occasion, Kundi also distributed awards to the players who showcased outstanding performances during the match.

