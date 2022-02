Matches decided in 1st Sindh Muslim tennis championship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as four matches of the 1st All Sindh Muslim sports Trophy Tennis Championship were decided.

According the fifth day results of the championship, here on Saturday.

Men's Singles Pre Quarter Adnan Khan beat Raheel Shabbir 6-0,6-4 Men's Doubles Quarter Nadir Bachani beat Muneer Derbari 6-2, 6-3 Asif Bachani beat Shahab Khan 6-2, 6-3 Under 11 Singles Final Amaan Sheikh.

Beaty Ibrahim Amir Godil4-2, 4-2Men's Doubles Quarter Rafi Derbari + Muneer Derbari. Bt. kamran Ahmed + Mustafa Burney 8-2.