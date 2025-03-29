Matching eid Bangles top women' s shopping lists in Pakistan' markets: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) With Ramadan nearing its conclusion, market stalls are abuzz with women seeking matching bangles, an integral part of their Eid finery, where shopkeepers display an enticing palette of colours, designs, accompanied by the melodic clinking of glass, metal.

The tradition of wearing matching bangles on Eid is an age-old custom, deeply rooted in South Asian culture, report added.

According to sellers it is believed that the sound of clinking bangles brings good luck and prosperity. Women of all ages take great pride in selecting the perfect matching bangles that complement their Eid outfits.

As the demand for matching bangles surges during Ramadan, vendors and shopkeepers stock up on an array of designs, colours and materials to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, said a shopkeeper in Islamabad.

From traditional glass bangles to modern metal and plastic designs, the options are endless, said a women customer in Rawalpindi.

"We have been selling bangles for generations and every year we see a surge in demand during Ramadan," said a vendor at a local market.

"Women come from all over to find the perfect matching bangles and we take great pride in helping them make their Eid celebrations even more special," said a vendor.

The prices of matching bangles vary greatly, depending on the material, design, and quality. Traditional glass bangles are relatively affordable, starting from as low as Rs. 500 to 1000 while high-end metal and crystal designs can cost upwards of Rs. 5,000.

Despite the varying prices, women are willing to splurge on the perfect matching bangles. "For me, Eid is not just about celebrating the end of Ramadan, but also about looking and feeling my best," said a young woman shopping for matching bangles.

"I am willing to spend a little extra to find the perfect bangles that will complete my Eid outfit."

As the last days of Ramadan tick away, the sale of matching bangles is expected to reach a fever pitch. Vendors and shopkeepers are bracing themselves for the rush, eager to help women find the perfect matching bangles to make their Eid celebrations truly unforgettable.