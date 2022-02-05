Matchless sacrifices of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the region, as this dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours. He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, saying that the India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmiri reject India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the IIOJ&K.

He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of IIOJ&K and none could deny this fact.

He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the IIOJ&K.