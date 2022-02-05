UrduPoint.com

Matchless Sacrifices Of Kashmiris To Bear Fruit Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Matchless sacrifices of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the region, as this dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours. He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, saying that the India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmiri reject India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar also expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the IIOJ&K.

He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement added that the freedom was the basic right of the people of IIOJ&K and none could deny this fact.

He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the IIOJ&K.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army Martyrs Shaheed Nuclear Jammu From

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

2 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

2 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

3 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>