Matchless sacrifices of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful as the sun of freedom of the Held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar said that the solution of Kashmir dispute now became vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak sub-continent,as this prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute became a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

The convener condemned the Indian army's aggression in occupied Kashmir as well as the revocation of the occupied region's special status.

He said that India should withdraw the amendment in law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Indian government through a Presidential Ordinance abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir and under Article 370 and 37A of its constitution, the entire Jammu and Kashmir was opened to the Indian people, they can come and take ownership of the land and can also get the domicile here.

It was a big conspiratorial act of the Indian government, through which it wanted to bring geographical changes in IIOJK as well as to change the ratio of the population of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir Cause, saying that India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue in illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the Kashmiri reject India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar expressed grave concern over the larger scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

He said that these nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of the international community.

Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement added that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.