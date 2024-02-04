Open Menu

Matchless Sacrifices Of Kashmiris To Bear Fruit Soon: Zahid Ghani Dar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement convener Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would bear fruit and the sun of freedom of the held Valley from Indian yoke will rise soon.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar said that an early peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak sub-continent, as the prolonged delayed Kashmir dispute has already become a flash point between the two nuclear neighbours.

He strongly condemned the Indian army's aggression in occupied Kashmir as well as the revocation of the occupied region's special status. He said that India should withdraw the amendment and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Indian government through a Presidential Ordinance had abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir and under Article 370 and 37A of its Constitution, entire Jammu and Kashmir was opened to the Indian people; they can come and take ownership of the land and can also get a domicile here.

It was a big conspiratorial act of the Indian government, through which it wanted to bring geographical changes in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the ratio of the population, he added.

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar said that the initiative of the Indian government was to turn the existing Kashmiris into a minority and bring non-Kashmiri Indians from outside to settle there so that in the event of any future referendum or election, pro-Indian forces could win.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, saying that India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris had reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland.

Dar also expressed grave concern over larger-scale rising human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian army. "These nasty practices are enough to shake the conscience of the international community. Freedom is the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and none could deny this fact," he added.

He urged the world community to use its influence to pressurize India for halting larger-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian army.

More Stories From Pakistan