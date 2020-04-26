Material and quality of work should be taken under consideration: PMAs

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) and Chief Engineer Public health have stressed for the need of making sure the use of standardized material and quality of work in ongoing development projects in the district.

A review meeting regarding the progress of ongoing schemes of sewerage, provision of water and new development schemes was held here at DC office.

Meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Public Health Punjab (PHP) Saleem Raza, Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, MPAs Abdul Rehman Khan Babbli, Amin Ullah Khan, XEN Adnan Ahmad, DD Development Irfan Anjum and other concerned offers.

Chief Engineer PHP Saleem Raza directed the officers of public health for gearing up the work on all the development schemes and ensure to complete them during the stipulated period.

MPAs Abdul Rehman Babbli and Amin Ullah Khan stressed the need of using standardized material and shunning the lethargic condition adding that complaints are being received regarding the use of sub-standard material. They warned that if complaints not addressed strict action would be taken against the responsible.

MPA Abdul Rehman Babbli had briefed the Chief Engineer PHP about the problems and provision of transparent drinking at Khatak Belt the home constituency of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Afterwards, the Chief Engineer PHP Saleem Raza along with Member parliaments visited Dawood Khel, Bani Afghan, Marri Indus, Kamar Masani, Wandha Kakran, Kala Bagh and Esa Khel and inspected projects of provision of water and sewerage and also get awareness regarding the problems of the general public.