UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Material And Quality Of Work Should Be Taken Under Consideration: PMAs

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:40 PM

Material and quality of work should be taken under consideration: PMAs

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) and Chief Engineer Public health have stressed for the need of making sure the use of standardized material and quality of work in ongoing development projects in the district.

A review meeting regarding the progress of ongoing schemes of sewerage, provision of water and new development schemes was held here at DC office.

Meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Public Health Punjab (PHP) Saleem Raza, Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, MPAs Abdul Rehman Khan Babbli, Amin Ullah Khan, XEN Adnan Ahmad, DD Development Irfan Anjum and other concerned offers.

Chief Engineer PHP Saleem Raza directed the officers of public health for gearing up the work on all the development schemes and ensure to complete them during the stipulated period.

MPAs Abdul Rehman Babbli and Amin Ullah Khan stressed the need of using standardized material and shunning the lethargic condition adding that complaints are being received regarding the use of sub-standard material. They warned that if complaints not addressed strict action would be taken against the responsible.

MPA Abdul Rehman Babbli had briefed the Chief Engineer PHP about the problems and provision of transparent drinking at Khatak Belt the home constituency of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Afterwards, the Chief Engineer PHP Saleem Raza along with Member parliaments visited Dawood Khel, Bani Afghan, Marri Indus, Kamar Masani, Wandha Kakran, Kala Bagh and Esa Khel and inspected projects of provision of water and sewerage and also get awareness regarding the problems of the general public.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Punjab Water Bani Progress Bagh Philippine Peso All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

12 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

12 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

12 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.