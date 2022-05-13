Material for installation of pending tubewell connections released

Multan Electric Power Company (mepco) has released material for installation of pending tubewell connections across the mepco region here on Friday

Additional Director General Material Management Mian Javed Iqbal said that the material has been released to consumers who paid their dues before October 2021.

He said that the material including 156 distribution transformers of 25 KVA, 256 single edge platforms, 26 double edge platforms, 173,813 meter conductors and other required material has been provided at all nine operation circles of the region.

He said that connections would be provided as early as possible to facilitate the consumers.