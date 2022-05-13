UrduPoint.com

Material For Installation Of Pending Tubewell Connections Released

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Material for installation of pending tubewell connections released

Multan Electric Power Company (mepco) has released material for installation of pending tubewell connections across the mepco region here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (mepco) has released material for installation of pending tubewell connections across the mepco region here on Friday.

Additional Director General Material Management Mian Javed Iqbal said that the material has been released to consumers who paid their dues before October 2021.

He said that the material including 156 distribution transformers of 25 KVA, 256 single edge platforms, 26 double edge platforms, 173,813 meter conductors and other required material has been provided at all nine operation circles of the region.

He said that connections would be provided as early as possible to facilitate the consumers.

Related Topics

Multan Company October All MEPCO

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Opens Review of Own Failings in Uk ..

US Intelligence Opens Review of Own Failings in Ukraine, Afghanistan - Reports

2 minutes ago
 12 beggars detained

12 beggars detained

2 minutes ago
 Minister for paying attention to development of ag ..

Minister for paying attention to development of agriculture sector

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti-encroachment measures

DC reviews anti-encroachment measures

2 minutes ago
 G7 allies vow to support Ukraine 'until victory'

G7 allies vow to support Ukraine 'until victory'

2 minutes ago
 Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regar ..

Textbook Board, provincial govt on same page regarding books' printing

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.