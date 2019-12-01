UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Material Of Soap Factory Gutted

Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::Costly material in a soap factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that fire erupted in a soap factory of Nawaz, situated at 113 Jassoana Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt costly material.

Receiving information, fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported.

