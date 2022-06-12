Material progress meaningless without delivering secure future for children: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday tweeted that prevalence of child labour meant that all the material progress the world had made remained meaningless unless it could deliver a bright, secure and fulfilling future to children.

In the tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Doing so is not just economic necessity but also a moral imperative, one that is at core of our humanity."