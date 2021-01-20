Material testing lab to setup soon at Hattar Industrial Estate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A four-members delegation of Hattar Industrial Estate Association of Wednesday held meeting with Vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Zahid Shah and apprised him about issues of Hattar Industrial Estate.

The delegation comprising of senior vice chairman, Attaur Rehan, patron- in-chief , Qadir Mahmood , member Sohail Tariq and Safir Ahmed congratulated the newly elected vice President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on assuming the charge and sought support of the chamber in setting up material testing lab in the Hattar Industrial Estate.

The vice president assured the delegation of all possible help to resolve their issues and informed that material testing lab will be established soon with export development fund and technical assistance of the Swabi University.

The delegation appreciated industrial and economic initiatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the province.