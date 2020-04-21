'Maternal mortality rate can be reduced by providing timely facilities in remote areas'

Maternal mortality rate can be reduced with timely and proper antenatal and postnatal facilities in remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Maternal mortality rate can be reduced with timely and proper antenatal and postnatal facilities in remote areas.

Talking to APP on Thuesday, human rights' activist Fareeda Malik said that the health and survival status of children and mothers, which are important indicators of social well-being, have become a subject of great concern in recent years.

She said that the reliable maternal mortality rate in Pakistan was not exactly known. The estimated range of maternal mortality is 190 to 1700 deaths per 100,000 live births.

She said the leading government 's comprehensive policy for maternal mortality was implemented in developing areas had reduced the ratio of deaths of mother and child.

Maternal mortality remains a great challenge to health systems in developing areas and the rural females were the most affected, according to demography survey of maternal mortality 2019, she added.

She said that there was a significant difference in the economic status, lifestyle and nutrition between urban and rural populations and between male and female children.

Such differences affect the health and nutritional status of children. In addition, she said that the poverty alleviation, the underlying causes that work against food security, food safety, women's education, safe water supply, sanitation and adequate healthcare must be addressed, she said.