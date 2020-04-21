UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Maternal Mortality Rate Can Be Reduced By Providing Timely Facilities In Remote Areas'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:27 PM

'Maternal mortality rate can be reduced by providing timely facilities in remote areas'

Maternal mortality rate can be reduced with timely and proper antenatal and postnatal facilities in remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Maternal mortality rate can be reduced with timely and proper antenatal and postnatal facilities in remote areas.

Talking to APP on Thuesday, human rights' activist Fareeda Malik said that the health and survival status of children and mothers, which are important indicators of social well-being, have become a subject of great concern in recent years.

She said that the reliable maternal mortality rate in Pakistan was not exactly known. The estimated range of maternal mortality is 190 to 1700 deaths per 100,000 live births.

She said the leading government 's comprehensive policy for maternal mortality was implemented in developing areas had reduced the ratio of deaths of mother and child.

Maternal mortality remains a great challenge to health systems in developing areas and the rural females were the most affected, according to demography survey of maternal mortality 2019, she added.

She said that there was a significant difference in the economic status, lifestyle and nutrition between urban and rural populations and between male and female children.

Such differences affect the health and nutritional status of children. In addition, she said that the poverty alleviation, the underlying causes that work against food security, food safety, women's education, safe water supply, sanitation and adequate healthcare must be addressed, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Water Male Women 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet approves to make inquiry report on ..

19 minutes ago

AVLC arrests motorbike lifter, recovers stolen mot ..

10 minutes ago

Poland Has No Plans to Revise Military Procurement ..

10 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Syrian Kurds, Int'l Coalition to Su ..

10 minutes ago

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urges India ..

6 minutes ago

Smart walk through sanitizing gate at HMC installe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.