Maternal & neonatal training held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A three-day training program focusing on improving maternal and neonatal healthcare concluded at the Children’s Hospital Multan here on Saturday.

The initiative, supervised by Dean Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, was a collaborative effort between the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Lahore and UNICEF. The training sessions were designed to tackle critical health challenges related to maternal and child care at the community level. The program aimed to enhance the skills of Lady Health Workers from Multan district by equipping them with practical knowledge and techniques for providing home-based care for newborns and educating mothers about essential health practices.

On the final day, a large group of Lady Health Workers participated in sessions that focused on newborn care, immunization, and recognizing early signs of health complications.

Participants gained valuable insights that are crucial for addressing maternal and child health issues in their communities.

During the training, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti underscored the significance of such programs in improving health outcomes for mothers and newborns. He commended the commitment of the Lady Health Workers and encouraged them to utilize their training to promote better healthcare practices within their communities.

The program concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to all participants, recognizing their active involvement and dedication to enhancing community healthcare.

