Maternal & Neonatal Training Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A three-day training program focusing on improving maternal and neonatal healthcare concluded at the Children’s Hospital Multan here on Saturday.
The initiative, supervised by Dean Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, was a collaborative effort between the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Lahore and UNICEF. The training sessions were designed to tackle critical health challenges related to maternal and child care at the community level. The program aimed to enhance the skills of Lady Health Workers from Multan district by equipping them with practical knowledge and techniques for providing home-based care for newborns and educating mothers about essential health practices.
On the final day, a large group of Lady Health Workers participated in sessions that focused on newborn care, immunization, and recognizing early signs of health complications.
Participants gained valuable insights that are crucial for addressing maternal and child health issues in their communities.
During the training, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti underscored the significance of such programs in improving health outcomes for mothers and newborns. He commended the commitment of the Lady Health Workers and encouraged them to utilize their training to promote better healthcare practices within their communities.
The program concluded with the distribution of appreciation certificates to all participants, recognizing their active involvement and dedication to enhancing community healthcare.
Recent Stories
Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..
OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth
Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Michni police arrest 14 gamblers, recovers bet-money3 minutes ago
-
Maternal & neonatal training held3 minutes ago
-
10 drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders, lawbreakers netted3 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold Khuli Kacheri on Dec 303 minutes ago
-
Rs22.4m valuables stolen from house3 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food businesses in Sheikhupura3 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in police encounter3 minutes ago
-
Privatization of 3 DISCOs likely to be completed by next year: Awais13 minutes ago
-
Two detained robbers killed in police encounter13 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas23 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested with fake foreign currency notes worth Rs 440,00033 minutes ago
-
Employers warned of action over underpayment33 minutes ago