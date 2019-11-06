Maternal ratio increases due to lack of basic medical care: Nasreen Azhar

The maternal and infant mortality ratio in the country has increased due to lack of women access to the basic medical care, said Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Nasreen Azhar here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The maternal and infant mortality ratio in the country has increased due to lack of women access to the basic medical care, said Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Nasreen Azhar here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, she said that Pakistan was on the top among those countries with high level mortality rate even at Primary care level due to lack of properly trained and skilled health care worker in the community, specially in remote areas of South Punjab, Interior Sindh, Balochistan and Federal capital.

She further said that around 89 percent of pregnant women in rural areas were attended to by untrained persons,which was main cause of high mortality rate.

More than 340 out of 100,000 women died in Pakistan during pregnancy due to unavailability of emergency obstetrical care.

Although the health services to poor women in far-flung areas create hurdles and to overcome this issue the Mother & Child Health Care Center Institute which have an attached 125 bedded hospital has been established with a maternal and infant mortality rates.