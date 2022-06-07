UrduPoint.com

Maternity Unit Inaugurated In MCH UC Safoora

Published June 07, 2022

Maternity Unit inaugurated in MCH UC Safoora

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Tuesday inaugurated a newly constructed maternity unit here at the Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) facility in Safoora Goth.

According to the details shared, DG Health Dr Juman Bahoto, Chief Field Officer UNICEF Vanessa Lee and other representatives of WHO and UNICEF were also present on the occasion.

The newly constructed MCH facility had been constructed in collaboration with UNICEF and WHO to provide 24/7 delivery care.

The centre is also equipped with 2 delivery tables, standby warmer, CTG, steamer, suction machine, Oxygen Concentrator, Electric and Gas Autoclave, and ultrasound machine.

Moreover, an ambulance equipped with oxygen masks for both adults and babies has also been provided to the facility.

Meanwhile, the institute is pending its own solar-powered backup as well. The MCH will be catering to approximately two UCs (12 and 13) to ensure that a sizeable population of the city will have accessible healthcare for mother and child health needs.

