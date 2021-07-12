Math Olympiad held at Islamia University Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Mathematics Department of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized the National Mathematical Olympiad 2021 at Main Auditorium, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus of the university.

A variety of programs were arranged which included an open house quiz gala, individual problem-solving competitions and written and oral competitions.

Teams from several national universities and affiliated colleges participated in this event.

Vice-Chancellor Engineer, Professor Dr. Athar Mahboob was the Chief Patron of the event while the Chairman Department of Mathematics Prof Dr. Ghulam Mustafa was Chief Organizer.

Vice-Chancellor appreciated the efforts of organizing committee included Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Dr Shafqat Ali. Dr. Muhammad Shahzad Shabir, Dr. Muhammad Asghar and others for organizing National Level Quiz and Problem-Solving Competitions.

He said the Department of Mathematics of IUB was on the right track.

Department has been regularly organizing different mega-events for three years under the Chairmanship of Prof.

Dr. Ghulam Mustafa.

The cash prizes worth 70 thousand were distributed among contestants during the event.

The main objectives of Olympiad-2021 were to promote the student's abilities to learn Mathematics through competitions to explore and appreciate genius minds in the field of Mathematics to provide an intellectual forum to Mathematical geniuses to develop critical and logical thinking of the students of Mathematics.

IUB National Mathematical Olympiad was sponsored by The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, National Mathematical Society of Pakistan and Innovative Learning (KSF-Pakistan).

The ptv and Rohi news channels covered the coverage of the IUB National Mathematical Olympiad.

The booklet with the title "Memories and Achievements of the Department of Mathematics. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Pakistan from 1979-2021" was launched during the IUBNMO-2021.