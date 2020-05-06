UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Math Teacher-turned-freedom Fighter Riyaz Naikoo Martyred By Indian Forces In Occupied Kashmir

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 08:36 PM

Math teacher-turned-freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo martyred by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir

Naikho, 35, and his aide embraced martyrdom while fighting hundreds of Indian troops in the Occupied valley today morning.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Indian troops killed four Kashmiri freedom fighters in Occupied Kashmir including the commander of the major separatist group Riyaz Naikoo fighting New Dehli here on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Indian army soldiers launched operation against Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo who was hiding in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The Indian authorities led by Prime Minister Modi disabled mobile internet across the Kashmir to stop the large crowds from gathering in the streets to mourn the killing of Riyaz Naikoo.

The reports said that he was trapped in house and a gun battle started during which he and his associate embraced martyrdom while fighting against Indian army in the occupied valley. Two fighters also embraced martyrdom while fighting another gun battle in the same area.

Riyaz Naikoo, 35, joined the fighters in 2012 when the Indian army killed around 100 people in the occupied valley.

He was a math teacher and the Indian authorities had announced 1.2 millioni rupees bounty on his head. Naikoo was close aide of Burhan fight in their long fight against Indian oppression for an independent state or to join Pakistan for many years.

Burhan Wani was killed in July 2016 which resulted into unrest and protests across the region.

Hundreds of Kashmiri youths have embraced martyrdom during the first five months of the ongoing year after Modi government stripped the special status away from the occupied valley and announced complete lockdown by forcing the Kashmiris to remain inside their houses and not to protest against the Modi government.

BJP inspired by RSS also introduced anti –Muslim laws by depriving millions of Muslims of their Indian citizenship.

Human rights organizations in Pakistan and around the world have strongly condemned the Indian oppression in occupied valley and murder of freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Protest Internet World Army Mobile Same July Citizenship 2016 Muslim From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Sultan promotes female leadership in w ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders random COVID-19 tests ..

14 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company redresses 27,73 ..

14 minutes ago

Secretary Irrigation Punjab visits Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Around 100 policemen affected with COVID-19; polic ..

14 minutes ago

Belgium to reopen shops under social distancing Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.