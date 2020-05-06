Math teacher-turned-freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo martyred by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir

(@fidahassanain)

Naikho, 35, and his aide embraced martyrdom while fighting hundreds of Indian troops in the Occupied valley today morning.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) Indian troops killed four Kashmiri freedom fighters in Occupied Kashmir including the commander of the major separatist group Riyaz Naikoo fighting New Dehli here on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Indian army soldiers launched operation against Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo who was hiding in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The Indian authorities led by Prime Minister Modi disabled mobile internet across the Kashmir to stop the large crowds from gathering in the streets to mourn the killing of Riyaz Naikoo.

The reports said that he was trapped in house and a gun battle started during which he and his associate embraced martyrdom while fighting against Indian army in the occupied valley. Two fighters also embraced martyrdom while fighting another gun battle in the same area.

Riyaz Naikoo, 35, joined the fighters in 2012 when the Indian army killed around 100 people in the occupied valley.

He was a math teacher and the Indian authorities had announced 1.2 millioni rupees bounty on his head. Naikoo was close aide of Burhan fight in their long fight against Indian oppression for an independent state or to join Pakistan for many years.

Burhan Wani was killed in July 2016 which resulted into unrest and protests across the region.

Hundreds of Kashmiri youths have embraced martyrdom during the first five months of the ongoing year after Modi government stripped the special status away from the occupied valley and announced complete lockdown by forcing the Kashmiris to remain inside their houses and not to protest against the Modi government.

BJP inspired by RSS also introduced anti –Muslim laws by depriving millions of Muslims of their Indian citizenship.

Human rights organizations in Pakistan and around the world have strongly condemned the Indian oppression in occupied valley and murder of freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo.