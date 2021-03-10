UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mathani Bazaars Cleared Of Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Mathani bazaars cleared of encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment operation in Mathani bazaar and removed encroachments from the locality.

The joint anti-encroachment operation of district administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV was conducted under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aizaz Ahmad.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any pleasant incident.

During operation several shopkeepers were arrested for erecting encroachments outside their shops on footpaths and roads and their encroachments were removed.

AAC Aizaz Ahmad has said that shopkeepers have established encroachments on footpaths and roads due to which pedestrians were facing hardships in movement.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police From

Recent Stories

Special Economic Zones to be established in every ..

2 minutes ago

BAJK earns record Rs 301 m profit during last year ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 25000 prize bond draw held in Multan

2 minutes ago

Inauguration of Rashakai SEZ in next couple of day ..

2 minutes ago

Aspirants attending Urs of Khawaja Sabir asked to ..

7 minutes ago

MoU signed between Balochistan Police & PGC to pro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.