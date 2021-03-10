Mathani bazaars cleared of encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday conducted anti-encroachment operation in Mathani bazaar and removed encroachments from the locality.

The joint anti-encroachment operation of district administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV was conducted under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Aizaz Ahmad.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any pleasant incident.

During operation several shopkeepers were arrested for erecting encroachments outside their shops on footpaths and roads and their encroachments were removed.

AAC Aizaz Ahmad has said that shopkeepers have established encroachments on footpaths and roads due to which pedestrians were facing hardships in movement.