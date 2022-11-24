Mathar Niaz Rana appointed as Member Balochistan NEPRA

The government has appointed Mathar Niaz Rana as a Member (Tariff and Finance) for National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) representing the province of Balochistan for a period of three years with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The government has appointed Mathar Niaz Rana as a Member (Tariff and Finance) for National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) representing the province of Balochistan for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Mr Mathar Niaz Rana has been appointed as a member Balochistan NEPRA, in terms of section 3(4) of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Second Amendment) Act, 2021, said a notification issued here Thursday.

The member (Tariff and Finance) will be entitled to a median of the salary structure along with prerequisites of MP-I Scale in accordance with the Federal Cabinet decision, the notification further said.