Mathra police hold Open Katcheri; assured eradication of street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :In compliance with the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan for elimination of crimes, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Fida Hussain here Sunday held Open Katcheri in Pajagi area.

The Katchehri besides others was attended by elders of the area residing in the limits of Mathra police station and large number of people from all walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP said that objective of the Katchehri was to ensure eradication of street crimes like land grabbing, murder enmities, aerial firing, and holding of intense musical programs during weddings.

He urged people to cooperate with police force for making a healthy society and to save our coming generation from the spread of drugs like ice. He also directed policemen to maintain liaison with people in polite manners by making efforts to gain their confidence.

The area people thanked DSP for holding the Katchehri and vowed for all possible support to police department in eradication of street crimes. They also demanded holding such katchehris to other areas so that we could achieve the dream of a healthy society.