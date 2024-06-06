Open Menu

Matiari: 6 Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Shop

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Matiari: 6 injured in gas cylinder explosion in shop

As many as six people received burn injuries after a gas cylinder explosion in a shop near Bhitt Shah Mori in district Matiari district on Thursday however the fire caused by the explosion was brought under control

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) As many as six people received burn injuries after a gas cylinder explosion in a shop near Bhitt Shah Mori in district Matiari district on Thursday however the fire caused by the explosion was brought under control.

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh and Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar promptly reached at the scene to oversee rescue operations.

DC informed that five individuals suffered burn injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital. AC Mukhtiarkar Hala reached there and promptly initiated rescue efforts at the explosion site.

The burns ward of the civil hospital Hyderabad sources said six injured individuals have been admitted for medical treatment.

The injured include Khuda Bux, Dilbar, Abid, Waheed Shah, Nadir and Saleh. According to the police, rickshaw drivers who went to fill gas are also among the injured.

DC Matiari further informed that contact had been made with the MS of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, who confirmed that two of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated in the ICU ward and others had minor injuries and are expected to be discharged soon.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Hyderabad Hala Matiari SITE Gas

Recent Stories

PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism ca ..

PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case

31 minutes ago
 Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, C ..

Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister

35 minutes ago
 'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Af ..

'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan

35 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi h ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..

42 minutes ago
 Operation in Cantt bazar conducted

Operation in Cantt bazar conducted

42 minutes ago
 PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China c ..

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

37 minutes ago
US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

37 minutes ago
 Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procu ..

Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtun ..

45 minutes ago
 Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

45 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of n ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Co ..

Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..

54 minutes ago
 PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather str ..

PM visit to push forward Pak-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan