Matiari: 6 Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Shop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 09:41 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) As many as six people received burn injuries after a gas cylinder explosion in a shop near Bhitt Shah Mori in district Matiari district on Thursday however the fire caused by the explosion was brought under control.
The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh and Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar promptly reached at the scene to oversee rescue operations.
DC informed that five individuals suffered burn injuries and were immediately shifted to the hospital. AC Mukhtiarkar Hala reached there and promptly initiated rescue efforts at the explosion site.
The burns ward of the civil hospital Hyderabad sources said six injured individuals have been admitted for medical treatment.
The injured include Khuda Bux, Dilbar, Abid, Waheed Shah, Nadir and Saleh. According to the police, rickshaw drivers who went to fill gas are also among the injured.
DC Matiari further informed that contact had been made with the MS of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, who confirmed that two of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated in the ICU ward and others had minor injuries and are expected to be discharged soon.
