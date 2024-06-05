Matiari: Arrangements Finalized for 1st mango and handicrafts expo 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The District Administration has finalized the arrangements for the 1st Mango and Handicrafts Expo 2024, scheduled to take place on June 8-9, 2024, at H.T Sorley hall, Bhitshah.

A high-level meeting, presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, reviewed the preparations for the event. The meeting was informed that MNA Makhdoom Jameel uz Zaman and Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman will grace the inauguration ceremony as chief guests. A seminar will also be held, in which renowned agriculture scientists and researchers will deliver presentations.

The Deputy Commissioner Shaikh directed all departments to expedite their efforts and ensure complete arrangements a day before the event. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmad Khahro, DHO Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, Additional Director Agriculture Zameer Surhyo, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafiq Jamali, all Assistant Commissioners and other officers.

According to an official handout, the purpose of the expo was to promote the region's famous mangoes and handicrafts, enabling associated farmers and artisans to earn a good profit and uplift economic activities.