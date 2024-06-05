Open Menu

Matiari: Arrangements Finalized For 1st Mango And Handicrafts Expo 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Matiari: Arrangements Finalized for 1st mango and handicrafts expo 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The District Administration has finalized the arrangements for the 1st Mango and Handicrafts Expo 2024, scheduled to take place on June 8-9, 2024, at H.T Sorley hall, Bhitshah.

A high-level meeting, presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, reviewed the preparations for the event. The meeting was informed that MNA Makhdoom Jameel uz Zaman and Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman will grace the inauguration ceremony as chief guests. A seminar will also be held, in which renowned agriculture scientists and researchers will deliver presentations.

The Deputy Commissioner Shaikh directed all departments to expedite their efforts and ensure complete arrangements a day before the event. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmad Khahro, DHO Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, Additional Director Agriculture Zameer Surhyo, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafiq Jamali, all Assistant Commissioners and other officers.

According to an official handout, the purpose of the expo was to promote the region's famous mangoes and handicrafts, enabling associated farmers and artisans to earn a good profit and uplift economic activities.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Mango Matiari June Event All

Recent Stories

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma ..

Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari

1 hour ago
 PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Paki ..

PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plasti ..

Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trop ..

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

3 hours ago
 Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T2 ..

Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024

7 hours ago
 SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

15 hours ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

15 hours ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

15 hours ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan