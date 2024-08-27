Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) During the ongoing rain spells a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Matiari was held on Tuesday.

During the meeting, all departments, including municipal bodies, public health engineering, health, and irrigation were directed to remain vigilant and ensure coordinated communication to address any emergency, while the public was advised to contact the Central Control Room established at the DC Office through the phone numbers 0229240733, 0229240755 and 0222760929.

According to a handout, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, who presided over the emergency meeting, stated that the provincial minister for rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mahboob-ul-Zaman was personally monitoring the situation caused by the rains. All departmental officers were directed to stay alert and remain in the field, and no negligence or carelessness was to be accepted, he added.

He mentioned that the Sindh government has provided municipal, town administration, and public health engineering departments with machinery, manpower, and financial resources. These resources should be utilized to ensure effective drainage and protect the life and property of people during the rains.

In case of heavy rains, rescue and relief activities should be started immediately, for which a comprehensive plan of all institutions has already been prepared, he added.

During the briefing, SP Motorway Sector Commander Ashique Hussain advised that motorcyclists should use helmets during heavy rains to stay safe from potential accidents, and larger vehicles should reduce their speed while traveling.

The DC assured that the Sindh government and district administration would not leave the public alone in this challenging time and would ensure all possible support. The meeting was attended by all relevant officers.