Open Menu

Matiari: DDMA Meeting Held, Relevant Departments Directed To Stay Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert

During the ongoing rain spells a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Matiari was held on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) During the ongoing rain spells a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Matiari was held on Tuesday.

During the meeting, all departments, including municipal bodies, public health engineering, health, and irrigation were directed to remain vigilant and ensure coordinated communication to address any emergency, while the public was advised to contact the Central Control Room established at the DC Office through the phone numbers 0229240733, 0229240755 and 0222760929.

According to a handout, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, who presided over the emergency meeting, stated that the provincial minister for rehabilitation, Makhdoom Mahboob-ul-Zaman was personally monitoring the situation caused by the rains. All departmental officers were directed to stay alert and remain in the field, and no negligence or carelessness was to be accepted, he added.

He mentioned that the Sindh government has provided municipal, town administration, and public health engineering departments with machinery, manpower, and financial resources. These resources should be utilized to ensure effective drainage and protect the life and property of people during the rains.

In case of heavy rains, rescue and relief activities should be started immediately, for which a comprehensive plan of all institutions has already been prepared, he added.

During the briefing, SP Motorway Sector Commander Ashique Hussain advised that motorcyclists should use helmets during heavy rains to stay safe from potential accidents, and larger vehicles should reduce their speed while traveling.

The DC assured that the Sindh government and district administration would not leave the public alone in this challenging time and would ensure all possible support. The meeting was attended by all relevant officers.

Related Topics

Sindh Motorway Vehicles Alert Matiari All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

6 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

6 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

6 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

8 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

8 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

8 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

8 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

8 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

8 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

8 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

8 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan