Matiari District Admin set brick price at Rs. 30,000 per 3,000

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The district administration Matiari has set a new price for bricks at Rs. 30,000 per 3,000 bricks, effective from October 25, 2024. This price does not include transportation charges. The revised rate aims to ensure quality standards for bricks while securing fair wages for laborers.

According to a handout, this decision was made based on recommendations from Assistant Commissioners of Matiari, Hala and Saeedabad after consultations with brick kiln owners and the peoples. According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, this price applies to Category “A” bricks.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the Assistant Commissioners, the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, the Labor Department and the officials of the Bureau of Supply and prices to strictly enforce the pricing regulation.