UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Matiari District Admin To Completely Seal Saeedabad Old Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:23 PM

Matiari district admin to completely seal Saeedabad Old Town

Matiari district administration Tuesday decided to completely seal Saeedabad Old Town after finding six new coronavirus cases in the area

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Matiari district administration Tuesday decided to completely seal Saeedabad Old Town after finding six new coronavirus cases in the area.

According to spokesman, seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the district which included six from Saeedabad Old and one from Matiari Town.

The district administration had shifted COVID-19 patients to isolation centre established in the premises of Sindh Small Industries Hala and asked the SSP Matiari to completely seal the Saeedabad Old Town.

According to District Health Department, the number of COVID-19 patients in Matiari district has been reached to 14 of them a woman had lost her life.

The people of the district have been advised to adopt precautionary measures and extend full cooperation to administration in order to control spreading of COVID-19 in the district.

Related Topics

Sindh Hala Matiari Saeedabad Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

11 minutes ago

India extends ban on visas to foreigners

26 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince reviews preparations for Emirat ..

41 minutes ago

MBZUAI announces academic year to start in January ..

1 hour ago

Chechen President welcomes initiative to pray, fas ..

1 hour ago

Rabdan Academy online panel discussions address fu ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.