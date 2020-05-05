Matiari district admin to completely seal Saeedabad Old Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Matiari district administration Tuesday decided to completely seal Saeedabad Old Town after finding six new coronavirus cases in the area

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Matiari district administration Tuesday decided to completely seal Saeedabad Old Town after finding six new coronavirus cases in the area.

According to spokesman, seven new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the district which included six from Saeedabad Old and one from Matiari Town.

The district administration had shifted COVID-19 patients to isolation centre established in the premises of Sindh Small Industries Hala and asked the SSP Matiari to completely seal the Saeedabad Old Town.

According to District Health Department, the number of COVID-19 patients in Matiari district has been reached to 14 of them a woman had lost her life.

The people of the district have been advised to adopt precautionary measures and extend full cooperation to administration in order to control spreading of COVID-19 in the district.