Matiari: First "Agro Livestock And Handicrafts Expo 2025" Preparations Finalized
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A key meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh was held at his office to finalize arrangements for the first-ever "Agro Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025."
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Commissioner-II Iqra Asghar Bhatti, District Health Officer Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Shaikh (Matiari), Dr. Mazahir (Hala) and Asad Khokhar (Saeedabad), Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Riaz Laghari, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka and other relevant officials and representatives.
The event is scheduled to take place on February 8-9, 2025, near the national highway in Matiari. This mega event, being organized for the first time, aims to promote Matiari's agriculture, livestock and handicrafts sectors.
The expo will feature activities such as flower exhibitions, milk competitions, livestock displays, scientific exhibitions by students, stalls showcasing traditional crafts like Kashi, Jandi, Ajrak, caps, and pet birds, cultural and sports competitions, livestock auctions and seminars where experts will present research papers on agriculture and livestock.
Deputy Commissioner Matiari directed all departments to take serious measures to ensure the success of the event and complete their assigned responsibilities on time.
He emphasized that this expo would serve as a milestone not only for Matiari but for the entire province. He added the Primary goal was to modernize the agriculture and livestock sectors, utilize innovative technologies, and enable farmers to improve their earnings.
Recent Stories
DIAC, Opus 2 partner to enhance dispute resolution experience
UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications
UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE
CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Qissa Kahani' brings history & fun to life for kids4 minutes ago
-
District administration removes encroachments on Arbab road5 minutes ago
-
Matiari: First "Agro Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025" preparations finalized5 minutes ago
-
Legislation for enforced disappearance on cards; AGP informs SC5 minutes ago
-
Romina urges Lahore Qalandars to promote climate awareness during PSL season5 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in firing between two groups5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training for teachers, students on first aid, fire safety5 minutes ago
-
DC visits Mother and Child Health Care Center Nawabshah15 minutes ago
-
FC man shot dead in Tank15 minutes ago
-
IHC turns death sentence of two accused to imprisonment in Osama Satti case15 minutes ago
-
Gov't to set up missing persons' tribunal through legislation: SC told25 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates Regional Office at Muzaffarabad45 minutes ago