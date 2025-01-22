Matiari: First "Agro Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025" preparations finalized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A key meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh was held at his office to finalize arrangements for the first-ever "Agro Livestock and Handicrafts Expo 2025."

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khahro, Additional Commissioner-II Iqra Asghar Bhatti, District Health Officer Pir Ghulam Hussain, Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sattar Shaikh (Matiari), Dr. Mazahir (Hala) and Asad Khokhar (Saeedabad), Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Riaz Laghari, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Sabir Kaka and other relevant officials and representatives.

The event is scheduled to take place on February 8-9, 2025, near the national highway in Matiari. This mega event, being organized for the first time, aims to promote Matiari's agriculture, livestock and handicrafts sectors.

The expo will feature activities such as flower exhibitions, milk competitions, livestock displays, scientific exhibitions by students, stalls showcasing traditional crafts like Kashi, Jandi, Ajrak, caps, and pet birds, cultural and sports competitions, livestock auctions and seminars where experts will present research papers on agriculture and livestock.

Deputy Commissioner Matiari directed all departments to take serious measures to ensure the success of the event and complete their assigned responsibilities on time.

He emphasized that this expo would serve as a milestone not only for Matiari but for the entire province. He added the Primary goal was to modernize the agriculture and livestock sectors, utilize innovative technologies, and enable farmers to improve their earnings.