Matiari gears up for anti-polio drive: DC leads awareness walk, reviews campaign plans

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A preparatory meeting for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign scheduled from May 26 to June 1, 2025, was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.

Prior to the meeting, the DC Shaikh formally inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by cutting a ribbon and administering oral polio drops to children.

The session was attended by Additional DC-II Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr Mazhir, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Shah Rukh, District Health Officer Peer Ghulam Hussain, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali, Additional District Health Officer Dr Nazir Mallah and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the week-long campaign. Instructions were issued to all departments concerned to ensure the campaign’s success.

Addressing the meeting, the DC Shaikh emphasized that eradicating polio remains a top priority of the Sindh government, stressing that every effort must be made to ensure no child was left unvaccinated.

Earlier, an awareness walk was also organized, which saw participation from district administration officials, NGO representatives, civil society members and the general public.