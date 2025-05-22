Matiari Gears Up For Anti-polio Drive: DC Leads Awareness Walk, Reviews Campaign Plans
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A preparatory meeting for the upcoming National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign scheduled from May 26 to June 1, 2025, was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.
Prior to the meeting, the DC Shaikh formally inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by cutting a ribbon and administering oral polio drops to children.
The session was attended by Additional DC-II Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr Mazhir, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Shah Rukh, District Health Officer Peer Ghulam Hussain, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali, Additional District Health Officer Dr Nazir Mallah and other relevant officials.
The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the week-long campaign. Instructions were issued to all departments concerned to ensure the campaign’s success.
Addressing the meeting, the DC Shaikh emphasized that eradicating polio remains a top priority of the Sindh government, stressing that every effort must be made to ensure no child was left unvaccinated.
Earlier, an awareness walk was also organized, which saw participation from district administration officials, NGO representatives, civil society members and the general public.
Recent Stories
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib directs for installation of AC in NIRM's female wards4 minutes ago
-
Matiari gears up for anti-polio drive: DC leads awareness walk, reviews campaign plans4 minutes ago
-
Babusar Top reopens after six-month closure, boosting tourism in Northern Areas5 minutes ago
-
PPP lawyers wing announces May 26 protest in Peshawar against corruption, rights violations5 minutes ago
-
Metro bus, a gift of CM for Faisalabad: minister15 minutes ago
-
Project Exhibition organised by IUB's Department of Accounting, Finance15 minutes ago
-
CDA races to fix traffic, add forests & boost infrastructure15 minutes ago
-
'Good Touch, Bad Touch' awareness campaign launched15 minutes ago
-
Major diplomatic, economic, security milestones achieved during China visit: Dar34 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 holds mock exercise34 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador, PRBC inaugurate regional Sialkot office34 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court34 minutes ago