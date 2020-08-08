UrduPoint.com
Matiari-Lahore HVDC Transmission Line Project Completed 85 Per Cent, Says CPEC Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 01:17 PM

Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project completed 85 per cent, says CPEC Chairman

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa says 660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project will evacuate power North-South, resolve one major issue.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2020) Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project was completed 85 percent, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (Retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa said here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that 660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project would evacuate power North-South, resolve one major issue.

“Update:660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC Transmission line Project.will evacuate power North-South,resolve one major issue.Scope;4000MW Evac Capacity, 886KM,1972 Towers. Cost:USD 1.658 billion. Work completed:85%- Direct employment:2,212 #cpec #CPECMakingProgress #pakistanmakingprogress,” Bajwa said.

The scope of this project, he said, included 4000MW evacuation capacity and it created 2,212 direct employment opportunities.

