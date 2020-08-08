Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project completed 85 per cent, says CPEC Chairman

(@fidahassanain)

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa says 660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project will evacuate power North-South, resolve one major issue.

ISLAMABAD: Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project was completed 85 percent, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (Retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa said here on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that 660kV Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line project would evacuate power North-South, resolve one major issue.

The scope of this project included 4000MW evacuation capacity, 886KM, 1972 Towers, with a cost of USD 1.658 billion and created 2,212 direct employment opportunities.

The scope of this project, he said, included 4000MW evacuation capacity and it created 2,212 direct employment opportunities.