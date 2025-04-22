Open Menu

Matiari Observes World Earth Day With Awareness Program

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 10:28 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In connection with World Earth Day 2025, a district-level awareness program titled “Our Power, Our Planet” was organized at Matiari Health Services Hospital under the directives of Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahimoon and Secretary Agha Shahnawaz.

The event was hosted by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Matiari.

According to a handout issued on Tuesday, the program was attended by professionals from various walks of life including environmental experts, doctors, paramedics and pathologists.

Speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the Earth, the dangers of environmental pollution and the growing impacts of climate change.

The Executive Head of Matiari Health Services Hospital Jumman Samoon briefed the participants on the hospital's effective management practices and eco-friendly policies.

Dr. Muhammad Ali (Chemist) and Adnan Ali Mangi gave a detailed presentation on environmentally responsible hospital waste disposal methods, emphasizing the crucial role of waste management in combating environmental pollution.

Qutubuddin Dars, District In-charge of SEPA Matiari educated attendees about the Sindh Environmental Protection Act, explaining its key provisions. He also distributed pamphlets and presented certificates of appreciation to individuals for their contributions.

Speakers underscored the message that the earth was like our mother, and its protection was a shared responsibility. They called for planting more trees, conserving water and reducing plastic usage as urgent environmental priorities. At the conclusion of the program, participants reaffirmed their commitment to lovie the earth and improving the environment.

