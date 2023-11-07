Matiari Police arrest Motorcycle snatchers

Police said to have smashed motorcycle snatcher gang and arrested its members recovered snatched motorcycles from their possession

SSP Matiari Noor-ul-Haque talking to media said that Matiari Police has arrested motorcycle snatcher gang and recovered 10 motorcycles later on returned them to their owners.

Meanwhile,Motor cycle owners have expressed gratitude to SSP Matiari and Matiari Police on recovery of Motorcycles.

SSP Matiari has praised SDPO and SHO Matiari on fabulous performance and awarded CC-3 certificates and cash prize to them.

He further said that protection of life and property of people was top priority of Police. He vowed to make Matiari district crime free.