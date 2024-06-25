Matiari Prepares For Monsoon: Efforts Underway To Restore Drainage Systems
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has intensified efforts to repair and restore the drainage system in Matiari in anticipation of the monsoon rains.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad, Yousuf Shaikh has directed all relevant departments, including the public health engineering, to complete all necessary preparations for the monsoon season to ensure public safety. He emphasized that any form of negligence or delay would not be tolerated.
The Executive Engineer of Public Health Matiari, Waheed Arbab informed that cleaning of drainage channels had been completed in several areas including Bhanoth, Amin Lakho, Ahmed Ali Turk, Panjmoro, Taro Sharif, Oderolal village, Misri Jakhreja, Bhaledino kaka, Khair Muhammad Kaka and others areas across the three tehsils of the district, and machinery for drainage was being actively repaired.
He added that, in response to weather conditions, two mobile trolley engines were on standby for emergency water disposal, and pumping machinery was operational at every disposal site.
The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of timely completion of all arrangements to prevent difficulties for the public during the monsoon season. He also directed all assistant commissioners and town and municipal officers to closely monitor the advance preparations within their jurisdictions.
