Matiari: Rally participants demand right to self-determination for Kashmiris

Like in other parts of the country, a Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally was observed in Matiari district headquarters. The program was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, SSP Syed Asghar Shah, DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain, officers of the district, teachers, students and a large number of people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like in other parts of the country, a Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally was observed in Matiari district headquarters. The program was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh, SSP Syed Asghar Shah, DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain, officers of the district, teachers, students and a large number of people.

The rally started from the taluka hospital and concluded at the press club. During the event, speeches and national songs highlighted various aspects of the Kashmir freedom struggle, and slogans were chanted against the Indian atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiris.

Speakers, in their speeches, condemned the state oppression, cruelty, and brutality inflicted by India on innocent Kashmiris. They also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, asserting that Kashmir is and will be a part of Pakistan. They called for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations resolutions and demanded the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.