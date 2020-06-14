Matiari reports 40 new virus cases

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :District Matiari reported 40 new coronavirus cases that increased the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 114 during last 24 hours.

According to Health officials, samples of 165 suspected patients were tested on Saturday, of them 40 people were turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

The district health authorities have expressed concern over grave situation and appealed the general public to stay at homes and adopt precautionary measures by implementing on standard operating procedures issued by Sindh government to contain rapid spread of coronavirus.

As per data released by provincial health authorities, out of 114 confirmed coronavirus cases, 50 people had so far been recovered, two had lost their lives while rest were under treatment in different hospitals and at homes.