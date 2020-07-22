Matiullah Jan says he is grateful to all those who quickly responded

(@fidahassanain)

The journalist who was recovered 12 hours after his abduction from G-6 Islamabad says he is back home, safe and sound and is grateful to everyone who made quick response for his immediate recovery.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) Journalist Matiullah Jan said that he was grateful to all his friends, local and international journalist community, human rights activists, lawyers and the judiciary for their quick response for his immediate recovery.

Jan said he was back home, safe and sound.

Taking to twitter, the journalist wrote: “I am back home safe & sound. God has been kind to me & my family. I am grateful to friends, national & int. journalist community, political parties, social media & rights activists, lawyers bodies, the judiciary for their quick response which made it possible,”.

The local and international journalists also welcomed immediate recovery of Matiullah Jan and appreciated the united efforts for safe return.

Najam Sethi who had launched a petition for immediate release of Matiullah Jan thanked everyone who filled that petition and raised voice for the abducted journalist. He wrote: “Thank you all who signed the petition to free @Matiullahjan919,”.

Hamid Mir also welcomed release of Matiullah Jan and questioned the country’s security system.

Mir tweeted: “ Good to know that @Matiullahjan919 is back after 12 hours abduction but his abduction exposed our whole security system this system is working against judges,journalists and politicians in the name of national interest Govt must tell the nation who was behind that abduction?,”.

Azaz Syed was the first journalist who shared the good news of Jan’s recovery on Twitter and shared his picture with smiling hero of journalist community.

Matiullah Jan was abducted on broad day light on Tuesday when he arrived in front of his wife school in G-6 Islamabad. The CCTV footage of his abduction went viral on social media, grabbing huge attention of the local and international journalists’ community and human rights activists who demanded his immediately recovery and safe return.

Last week, he appeared before the Supreme Court to explain his position in suo motu notice on his tweet about the judges of the top court seized with the hearing of a reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.